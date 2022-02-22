Efinity One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.14 Million (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, Efinity has traded flat against the US dollar. One Efinity coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on exchanges. Efinity has a market cap of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Efinity Profile

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Efinity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

