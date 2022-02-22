Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,230 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $18,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,519 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,422,295. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $128.69. The stock had a trading volume of 18,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,073. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $148.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.49.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.