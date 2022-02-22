Elektron Technology (LON:EKT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $53.50

Elektron Technology PLC (LON:EKT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 53.50 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 53.07 ($0.72). Elektron Technology shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.73), with a volume of 297,441 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of £99.56 million and a P/E ratio of 24.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 53.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 53.50.
Elektron Technology Company Profile (LON:EKT)
