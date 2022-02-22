Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.03

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.03 and last traded at C$12.09, with a volume of 296744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.39.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$17.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CSFB dropped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.68, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion and a PE ratio of 17.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.28.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

