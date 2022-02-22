Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.500-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.80 billion-$28.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.88 billion.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $240.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,518,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,832. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.81 and a 200 day moving average of $251.31. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $289.71.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,570 shares of company stock worth $56,974,872. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

