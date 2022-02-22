Ellington Financial (EFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:EFC opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 66.69 and a quick ratio of 66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.02%.
EFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ellington Financial (EFC)
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.