Ellington Financial (EFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:EFC opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 66.69 and a quick ratio of 66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 301.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 284,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,915,000 after acquiring an additional 207,391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 433.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 192,167 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 257,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 159,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after acquiring an additional 152,535 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.