EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,809 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.34% of EMCOR Group worth $21,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $894,084,000 after purchasing an additional 193,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,391,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 74.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 943,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,879,000 after buying an additional 403,825 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 746,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,144,000 after buying an additional 102,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,317,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EME opened at $115.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.20. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $135.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

