Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.900-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.33 billion-$19.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.45 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.200 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.29.

EMR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,413,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,565. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $84.33 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.92 and its 200-day moving average is $96.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

