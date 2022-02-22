Employers (NYSE:EIG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Employers (NYSE:EIG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

Get Employers alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

EIG stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 255,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,376. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.11. Employers has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.99 million. Employers had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Employers will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Employers by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Employers (EIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.