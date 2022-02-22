Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Holdings Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 481.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 78,792 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $879,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENTA opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.63. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENTA. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

