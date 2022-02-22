ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €19.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 42.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.70) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($18.75) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €15.04 ($17.09).

ENI stock opened at €13.31 ($15.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ENI has a one year low of €8.95 ($10.17) and a one year high of €13.83 ($15.72). The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion and a PE ratio of 33.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.94.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

