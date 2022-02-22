ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.
E has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded ENI from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ENI from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.60.
E stock opened at $30.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.95. ENI has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $31.08.
About ENI
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
