ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

E has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded ENI from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ENI from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Get ENI alerts:

E stock opened at $30.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.95. ENI has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $31.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in E. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of ENI by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.