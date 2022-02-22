Enigma (ENG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $194,545.00

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $414,870.56 and approximately $194,545.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.00233854 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00014427 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004314 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000851 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00022132 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.