EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EnPro Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.700-$7.250 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.70 to $7.25 EPS.

NYSE:NPO traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $110.42. The company had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,324. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.49. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $117.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnPro Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 38.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in EnPro Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 45.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

