Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Sets New 1-Year High at $278.88

Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $278.88 and last traded at $278.31, with a volume of 328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.23.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,778,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 1,326.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 215,371 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the third quarter worth about $15,886,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,579,000 after purchasing an additional 60,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the third quarter worth about $11,403,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

