Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will announce $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. Entegris posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $130.19 on Friday. Entegris has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 270.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 20.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 384,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,330,000 after buying an additional 64,070 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 136.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1,164.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 56,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 51,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

