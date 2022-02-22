Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.37

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as high as $0.38. Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 4,800 shares.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of -0.01.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENZN)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enzon Pharmaceuticals (ENZN)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.