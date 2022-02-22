EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,651 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $79,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $140.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.83. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.