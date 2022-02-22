EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,220 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 258,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $240.82 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $210.50 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.84.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

