EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 73.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,832 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.