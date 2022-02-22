EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Down 6%

EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX) shares fell 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.83. 14,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,126,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQRX. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,464,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in EQRx during the fourth quarter worth about $269,579,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new position in EQRx during the fourth quarter worth about $247,807,000. Nextech Invest AG bought a new position in EQRx during the fourth quarter worth about $139,902,000. Finally, Arboretum Ventures Inc. bought a new position in EQRx during the fourth quarter worth about $95,041,000. Institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

About EQRx

EQRx Inc is a pharmaceutical company is involved in developing and delivering medicines to patients. EQRx Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences III, is based in NEW YORK.

