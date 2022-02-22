Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,098,000 after buying an additional 503,508 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,564,000 after buying an additional 413,263 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 443,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,701,000 after buying an additional 239,628 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,619,000 after buying an additional 189,179 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total value of $33,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total value of $3,285,792.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,782 shares of company stock worth $15,943,095. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $852.24.

Shares of EQIX opened at $692.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $753.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $792.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 207.22%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

