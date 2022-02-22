Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Organon & Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OGN)

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) – Research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Organon & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Organon & Co.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $36.09 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

