Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($7.18) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($6.94). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($4.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAGE. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $34.19 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $88.51. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

