Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Valmont Industries, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Valmont Industries in a research report issued on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $12.87 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.24. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $14.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

VMI stock opened at $216.04 on Monday. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.39.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $963.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

