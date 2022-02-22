Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Centene Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Centene in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

CNC has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of CNC opened at $82.06 on Monday. Centene has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $86.81. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.35.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,693,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $633,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

