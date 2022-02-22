ERn Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,317 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,843,585,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,824,000 after acquiring an additional 122,519 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,579,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,494,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $357,987,000 after acquiring an additional 69,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Boeing by 39.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.48.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BA opened at $209.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.87 and a 200 day moving average of $213.67. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $183.77 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

