ERn Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 527.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after buying an additional 198,187 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,405,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after buying an additional 410,694 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 84.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 18,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UCON stock opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $26.91.

