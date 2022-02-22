ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,364 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.89% of ESCO Technologies worth $37,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESE shares. TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of ESE opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.11. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $115.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $177.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.28%.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

