Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stake Increased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.24% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 258.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 278,813 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 159.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 259,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 159,308 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after purchasing an additional 142,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,634,000 after purchasing an additional 133,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,408,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

Shares of ESPR opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $111.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

