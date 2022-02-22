ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) traded down 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.34. 1,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 674,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $360,834.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

