Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.460-$13.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.240-$3.360 EPS.

ESS stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.22. 11,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $254.63 and a 52 week high of $359.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.93.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.32%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $353.53.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,389,721. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 191,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

