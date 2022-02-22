Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.430-$7.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.32 billion-$18.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.70 billion.Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $360.32.

Shares of EL traded down $7.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.77. 123,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,700. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $278.28 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.30.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,315 shares of company stock worth $23,085,155. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

