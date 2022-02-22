EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.08% of EuroDry worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of EuroDry by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EuroDry in the second quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 5,191.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EDRY opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. EuroDry Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.12.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EDRY shares. TheStreet upgraded EuroDry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EuroDry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

