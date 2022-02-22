Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Receives $25.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

XGN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XGN opened at $8.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61. Exagen has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 14.62, a quick ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $138.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.50.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

