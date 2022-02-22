Exeedme Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $14.64 million and $822,461.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00042864 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.82 or 0.06879438 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,620.91 or 0.99856670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00046426 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00050406 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

