Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $80.97 and last traded at $80.97. Approximately 10,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 507% from the average daily volume of 1,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.80 and its 200 day moving average is $87.42.

Get Exor alerts:

About Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF)

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, reinsurance, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand; and reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as provides mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.