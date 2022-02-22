eXp World (EXPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect eXp World to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EXPI opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. eXp World has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.18.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eXp World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

In related news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $453,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 438,300 shares of company stock worth $13,588,443. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 440.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in eXp World by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in eXp World by 53.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

