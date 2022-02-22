Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expro Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Expro Group reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Expro Group.

XPRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expro Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE XPRO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 524,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,133. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.30. Expro Group has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $32.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

