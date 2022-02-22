Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,706 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 89,467 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 569.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $986,290,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $77.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $327.51 billion, a PE ratio of -55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $83.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

