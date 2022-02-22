Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Federal Signal has increased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Federal Signal has a payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Federal Signal to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Federal Signal stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.64. The stock had a trading volume of 187,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.31.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

