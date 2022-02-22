Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 166.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 266.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RACE stock opened at $220.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.09. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $183.82 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RACE shares. Societe Generale upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.55.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

