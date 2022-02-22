Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Has $3.06 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.0% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in Apple by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,594,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,976,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.