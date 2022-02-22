Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of FNF stock opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.48. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $56.44.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 18.92%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,385,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,283,000 after purchasing an additional 200,056 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 649,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 339,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.
About Fidelity National Financial
Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.
