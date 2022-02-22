Financial Contrast: Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ANTH) versus Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ANTH) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Anthera Pharmaceuticals and Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anthera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Rigel Pharmaceuticals -9.85% -25.22% -8.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Anthera Pharmaceuticals and Rigel Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anthera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Rigel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 294.19%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anthera Pharmaceuticals and Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anthera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rigel Pharmaceuticals $108.62 million 3.79 -$29.74 million ($0.09) -26.78

Anthera Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.6% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Anthera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Anthera Pharmaceuticals

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medicines to treat serious and life threatening diseases. It offers Sollpura and blisibimod to treat diseases such as exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and Immunoglobulin A nephropathy. The company was founded by Paul F. Truex on September 9, 2004 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. The company’s products include Tavalisse, Fostamatinib and R835. Rigel Pharmaceuticals was founded by Donald G. Payan, James M. Gower, Thomas A. Raffin, Garry P. Nolan and Ronald B. Garren on June 14, 1996 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

