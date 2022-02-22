Financial Review: Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR) and COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS)

Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR) and COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ealixir and COMSovereign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ealixir N/A N/A N/A COMSovereign -423.21% -37.30% -28.94%

This table compares Ealixir and COMSovereign’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ealixir N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A COMSovereign $9.43 million 5.03 -$37.08 million N/A N/A

Ealixir has higher earnings, but lower revenue than COMSovereign.

Risk & Volatility

Ealixir has a beta of -3.51, suggesting that its share price is 451% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMSovereign has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ealixir and COMSovereign, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ealixir 0 0 0 0 N/A COMSovereign 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.9% of COMSovereign shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Ealixir shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of COMSovereign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

COMSovereign beats Ealixir on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ealixir Company Profile

EALIXIR Inc. operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

COMSovereign Company Profile

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E. Howelon April 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

