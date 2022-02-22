Financial Review: StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) vs. Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) and Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Nymox Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences -108.96% N/A -159.40% Nymox Pharmaceutical N/A -558.19% -288.11%

1.6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 54.0% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nymox Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for StageZero Life Sciences and Nymox Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Nymox Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Nymox Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million 4.04 -$6.86 million ($0.07) -2.64 Nymox Pharmaceutical N/A N/A -$11.74 million ($0.15) -9.20

StageZero Life Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Nymox Pharmaceutical. Nymox Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StageZero Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

StageZero Life Sciences beats Nymox Pharmaceutical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe. The company was founded by Paul Averback on May 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Nassau, the Bahamas.

