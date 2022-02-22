FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,544 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 189.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,078 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,665 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 136.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,126,000 after purchasing an additional 782,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

Shares of DFS opened at $123.81 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $89.83 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.77 and a 200-day moving average of $121.56.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

