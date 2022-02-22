FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $744,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 6.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,361,000 after buying an additional 23,386 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Accenture by 30.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 361,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,647,000 after buying an additional 83,453 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 3.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $321.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $203.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $244.44 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $364.73 and a 200-day moving average of $352.44.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

