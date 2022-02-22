FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in 3M by 7.4% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 68.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in 3M by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in 3M by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $147.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.56 and a 200 day moving average of $179.10. 3M has a 52 week low of $147.24 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

